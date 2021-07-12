×
Drew Barrymore Makes Mixing and Matching Prints Look Easy in a Floral Shirt, a Checked Skirt & Platform Heels from Gucci

By Robyn Merrett
Drew Barrymore just pulled off a fashion faux pas.

Over the weekend, Barrymore and a plethora of other stars attended a summer celebration hosted by Gucci and the Saltzman family in honor of the opening of the label’s East Hampton boutique.

For the A-list event, Barrymore took a fashion risk when she sported the label’s Ouverture black and ivory silk shirt that was adorned with a poppy flower print. The actress teamed the shirt with a black checked wool skirt — also from the label.

Mixing patterns and prints can be a challenge as the combination can make an outfit look busy and inconsistent, however, Barrymore mastered the styling hack — due in part to the fact that both the skirt and shirt are of similar hues. This allows the look to feel coordinated despite the different designs.

drew barrymore, floral shirt, checked skirt, platform heels, gucci
Drew Barrymore attends Gucci and Elizabeth Saltzman’s private event at the Saltzman family home in the Hamptons, New York, July 10.
CREDIT: BFA FOR GUCCI
drew barrymore, floral shirt, checked skirt, platform heels, gucci
Drew Barrymore.
CREDIT: BFA FOR GUCCI

Barrymore added a bit of color, wearing a red beret. As for footwear, Barrymore opted for a pair of towering heels. Made with leather, the platform sandals feature brown suede trim and the fashion house’s Horsebit chain detail across the toe. MatchesFashion.com offers an all-black platform pair for $890. Barrymore finalized her look with a brown leather Gucci Diana small bag with bamboo handles.

In addition to Barrymore, stars including Gossip Girl’s Emily Alyn Lind and Savannah Smith were in attendance as well as Lindsey Vonn.

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn
CREDIT: Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Vonn was summer-ready, sporting an all-white ensemble. For the event, Vonn modeled a jersey dress with navy trims and gold buttons, giving off retro tennis vibes. On her feet, Vonn opted for a pair of low-top sneakers. The white Gucci Tennis 1977 shoes featured jacquard uppers with a signature double G logo coating. Similar sneakers from the brand retail for $630 at MyTheresa.

Click through the gallery to see Drew Barrymore’s best street style moments through the years. 

Access exclusive content

