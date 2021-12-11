Drew Barrymore Looks Frosty in a Sparkly Skirt and White Lashes at 2021 Jingle Ball

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

2021’s Jingle Ball is here and just in time for the holidays. The event brings together some of the most talented musical acts from around the world. This year’s Jingle Ball features stars like Lil Naz X, Saweetie, Charli D’Amelio, Nicky Hilton and so many more, performing live at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10.

Guests began to arrive on the red carpet in a steady stream, showing off their most fabulous winter ensembles fit for any Christmas party. Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore had heads turning with an unexpected look that focused heavily on certain elements in the look.

DREW BARRYMORE attends the 2021 Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Barrymore wore what appeared to be a glittery long skirt that glistened on the carpet whenever she took a step. Up top, the actress wore a simple black long-sleeve shirt and matching black cardigan to keep warm on the carpet while photos were taken.

It’s in the little details that Barrymore has some fun, sporting white mascara and a chunky gold necklace. Both details are very Christmas for very different reasons, the fun makeup adding to the otherwise normal look.

Drew Barrymore’s shoes at Jingle Ball 2021. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

On her feet, the “Scream” actress wore plain black booties that allowed for the interesting glitz and winter glam to shine. The overall look is understated and rather cozy. The details bring the outfit to a new level with the accessories becoming the main characters. While each piece is on its own unique, the whole ensemble stands together equally, each piece working to accentuate the other.

The look is easily re-created with pieces you’re sure you have in your closet. If glitter isn’t your thing, we recommend opting for a more neutral, less sparkly skirt instead.

Barrymore truly gave us a masterclass on comfortable red carpet style. Love her look? Here are some black booties inspired by the actress’s holiday outfit.

