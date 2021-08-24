×
Drew Barrymore Nails Streetwear Inspo in Gucci Tracksuit and Sporty Sneakers With Rapper Fat Joe

By Jacorey Moon
Netflix’s ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 3 Premiere Event
Drew Barrymore serves a relaxed, fun moment with her latest look.

The “Charlie’s Angel” actress posted a video on Instagram today that showed her laughing with rapper Fat Joe. She was not only laughing in the video, but she also recites an inside joke between the two of them. Barrymore wore a reddish-brown Gucci tracksuit that featured the signature double-interlocked G print and cream and red alternating stripe design along the hems of the jacket and at the bottom of the sleeves.

For footwear, Barrymore slipped on a pair of green and white low-top sneakers that added an extra touch of athleticism to the look, which had a streetwear feel. Fans on her Instagram account praised the outfit.

When it comes to her essential style, Barrymore opts for clothing that has vintage nods but also encompasses some form of modernity. Barrymore wears silhouettes like slouchy sweaters, comfy denim shirts and cozy outerwear. She also dons printed button-down shirts, printed skirts and oversized tailoring. The talk show host is a boot fan, as she displays on Instagram and constantly mixes up the styles she wears from ankle boots to knee-highs and combat boots alike.

When she’s not hosting her tv show, “The Drew Barrymore Show“, or at home reading, Barrymore walks down red carpets in gowns from brands like Versace and Carolina Herrera. The “50 First Dates” actress has also created campaigns for notable brands like Guess, Miu Miu and Missoni.

Slide on a pair of green and white sneakers to add a refreshing twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Drew Barrymore.

 

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Shoes, $85

Tory Burch Canvas Court Sneakers
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Tory Burch Canvas Court Sneakers, $198

Vans Classic Sport Style 36
CREDIT: Vans

To Buy: Vans Classic Sport Style 36 Shoes, $60

Flip through the gallery to see Drew Barrymore’s street style evolution through the years. 

