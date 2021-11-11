Drew Barrymore Has a Cinderella Moment in Yellow Ballgown & Matching Glass Slippers at CFDA Awards

Drew Barrymore was a ray of sunshine at the CFDA Awards.

The talk show host attended the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday night wearing a stunning yellow dress courtesy of Chrisitan Siriano. The ballgown featured oversized tulle sleeves and an elaborate ruffled, tiered skirt. Barrymore accessorized the look with bright aqua earrings and a diamond ring, both by Lorraine Schwartz.

Drew Barrymore at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Nov. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

For her shoes, Barrymore went with PVC heels in a yellow hue. Her transparent pumps featured a pointed toe as well as a thin stiletto heel reaching roughly 4 inches in height.

Drew Barrymore at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Nov. 10. CREDIT: Lakota PKI / SplashNews.com

Emily Blunt served as the evening’s host and presented the American Womenswear and American Menswear Designer of the Year awards to Christopher John Rogers and Emily Bode-Aujla for Bode, respectively.

Though Brother Vellies designer Aurora James lost to Telfar in the Accessories Designer category on Wednesday, she was honored with the Founder’s Award for her efforts with the 15 Percent Pledge.

Meanwhile, Edvin Thompson for Theophilio was awarded the American Emerging Designer of the Year honor and was presented by model and “Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung.

Zendaya was also a big winner at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. She received the Fashion Icon trophy from iconic model Iman, who received the honor in 2010. For the occasion, Zendaya wore a custom Vera Wang ensemble that featured a red bandeau top and a peplum-style skirt.

Other honorees included Dapper Dan, who received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Patagonia for the Environmental Sustainability Award; Yeohlee Teng with the Board of Directors’ Tribute; the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard was awarded to Nina Garcia; and Anya Taylor-Joy won the first-ever Face of the Year award.

Winners list:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers for Christopher John Rogers

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens for Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson for Theophilio

International Women’s Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga.

