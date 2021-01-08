Drake Masters Vacation Style in Sweat Shorts, a Chanel Bag and These Buzzy Comme des Garçons x Nikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Drake has just made a case for wearing loungewear and sneakers to the beach.

On Thursday, the “Toosie Slide” rapper shared a photo of himself on a tropical vacation, wearing a grey t-shirt and taupe sweat shorts. He then elevated the cozy ensemble with a vintage Chanel handbag.

The crossbody accessory features a quilted fabric and cylinder silhouette. The bag is completed with a rounded zip-up closure and a black strap. As for footwear, Drake opted for another designer piece. The Grammy Award-winning artist teamed the look with a pair of buzzy Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 mid sneakers.

The shoe, which first appeared on Comme des Garçons’ fall ’20 runway during Paris Fashion Week, offers two monochromatic colorways — black and white — and raw edges on the eye stays. Comme de Garçons’ branding is then embossed on the ankle strap. The shoe first hit the market with a $270 price tag in October. Drake’s pair currently retails for $350 at Farfetch.com.

After being a Nike lover for some time, it was announced in December that Drake has a new sub-label with the sportswear giant. Named NOCTA, the label is a nod to Drake’s nocturnal creative process.

“NOCTA is a realization of all these thoughts and everything I had hoped for — from the culture it’s rooted in to the product and, most important, to the partnership and scale that allows me to share it with the world,” the rap megastar said in a statement. “NOCTA is about creating something for people on the move. People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next.”

The Nike NOCTA collection launched globally on Dec. 18 on Nike.com.

