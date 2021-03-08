Doja Cat Gives Her Classic Trench Coat a Futuristic Twist With Glossy Red Boots for Givenchy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Doja Cat gave the classic trench coat the edgiest upgrade for Givenchy’s fall ’21 show.

On Sunday, the “Say So” singer took to Instagram to showcase pieces from the collection, wearing an off-white trench coat from the label. The outerwear piece appeared to be of satin fabric and featured spikes at the shoulder.

Underneath the coat, Doja wore a white zip-up shirt dress and accessorized with a black leather crossbody bag. The artist gave the ensemble a futuristic touch by styling her hair in a sleek updo finished with spacey braids.

As for footwear, Doja further upgraded the look with a pair of red latex calf boots. The zip-up shoes featured a thick block heel and round toe. “It’s unzipped cuz my calves be on swole #givenchyfw21,” Doja joked in reference to the shoes.

Doja wasn’t the only celebrity to model looks from the collection. J Balvin, Anne Hathaway, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also debuted looks on social media.

Kendall sported an all-leather ensemble that included studded leather moto jacket, which the model layered atop a black bandeau bra top. Jenner continued the biker theme with high-waisted leather pants. The bottoms featured a wide leg and a cut out at the thigh. Like the jacket, the pants also featured metallic studs. On her feet, Jenner opted for black heels that featured a sleek strap across the toe.

Matthew Williams’ presented his sophomore collection for Givenchy on Sunday. The collection offered a futuristic, yet classic aesthetic with tailored leather looks, cinched suiting, cropped puffer coats and plush fur looks. Williams kept things dark, only opting for the hues: midnight black, deep brown, forest green and a sand beige. The collection also included dainty lavender and white pieces.

