Doja Cat Feels Her Feline Powers in Edgy Cutout Dresses, Crystals and Fierce Strappy Heels for Rolling Stone Cover Story

Doja Cat is honest and powerful in her latest interview with Rolling Stone.

The “Get Into It (Yuh)” singer is the latest music act to grace the prolific cover of Rolling Stone, where she’s wearing an eye-catching ensemble. It consisted of a sheer, crystallized spaghetti strap dress that also incorporated crystal fringe for that extra, dramatic Doja Cat flair. She accessorized the look with glittering rings. In another still, from the cover shoot, she dons a printed neutral-colored getup that features a crisscross plaid long-sleeve top, a peekaboo corset and an asymmetrical skirt. Doja also wore a green crochet dress that had a plunging neckline.

Doja Cat on the cover of the Jan. issue of Rolling Stone. CREDIT: Kanya Iwana

As for shoes when it came to the cover shoot, Doja sported a singular pair of tan platform wedges that had a textured and raised sole with a gaggle of straps on each leg. They also had little silver ringlets, which helped to support the strap for maximum security while also adding a little depth to the shoes.

The Rolling Stone story covers a broad range of topics with the rapping/singing sensation including her childhood, how she classifies herself when it comes to her music and her workings within the music industry.

We’ve all come to know, and for most, adore Doja for her infectious comedy and vulnerable moments when she goes live from her Instagram account. But, what she has to say about the reputation of social media may not come as much of a shock.

“What I’ve learned is, nobody cares,” Doja Cat said. “Nobody cares that you’re upset about something unless you’re, like, scary and you have a lot of power. No one gives a fuck that you’re upset about this casserole that you made. It’s fun to just be a goofy guy.”

On her love-hate relationship with her #1 hit, “Say So”:

“It just became a very sad and repetitive and underwhelming thing for me,” she says of performing ‘Say So’ on Zoom during the pandemic. “[There] was a point where I was like, ‘God, I can’t wait to perform this’; then all of a sudden I am performing one of my favorite songs off the album, but I’m not even able to do it for my fans in real life. So now there’s this negative connotation behind it, like, ‘Well, fuck, I can’t even live the dream that I had for “Say So,” really.’ . . . So that kind of fucked me up a little bit.”

On the naysayers who states she’s not a rapper:

“Anyone who says that I’m not a rapper is in denial. They don’t know what they’re talking about.”

