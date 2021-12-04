Doja Cat Shines in Glittery Halter Top and Sheer Harem Pants at 2021 Jingle Ball

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Singer Doja Cat turned up the heat as she performed at 2021’s I Heart Radio KIIS-FM Jingle Ball.

The “Say So” songstress tore up the stage in a glittery bra top and an all-white, see-through ensemble that allowed Doja to move around with ease while pumping up the glam. The sparkly top tied neatly at her neck and fell down her back in a loose bow, The top was accentuated with tons of bling, including a pair of dazzling earrings and an arm cuff that shone brightly on stage. Over the twinkling top, Doja Cat wore an opaque cropped jacket that seemed light enough to dance in.

Doja Cat at Jingle Ball 2021 wearimg sparkly outfit and Prada sneakers. CREDIT: JLRED/Mega

Keeping with the gleam theme up top, her bottoms were accentuated with a rhinestone-studded chain belt. The bedazzled belt hung low over her equally loose and flowy Harem pants. These opaque pants came decorated with little ties that cinched in areas of the almost balloon-like silhouette, tapering at the waist and gradually ballooning out as the pants reached her ankles. The seemingly breathable fabric was perfect for Dojas intense choreography, allowing her to sweat, sway and shimmy all night long. These types of pants have become increasingly popular again for their comfort and funky shape, creating interest in any outfit.

On her feet, the singer wore Prada’s Monolith boots in white. The designer’s ultra-popular take on the combat boot trend, these feature a smooth leather upper, chunky lug sole and removable strap with a signature branded nylon pouch.

Doja Cat performs at 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball in a sparkly halter top and white ensemble. The singer completed the sparkly, all-white outfit with what looked to be white Prada sneakers. CREDIT: JLRED/Mega

