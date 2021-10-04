×
Doja Cat Masters Festival Style in Tattered Fishnet Pants and Chunky Platform Boots

Doja Cat hit the stage of the Austin City Limits music festival in style.

The “Planet Her” artist performed on Saturday at ACL Festival in Austin, Texas. The singer took the stage in a matching shredded set including a crop top with a criss-cross neckline in shades of white, nude and mauve. She added a white lace cutout sleeve to her left arm that matched the fabric seen on her top and one-legged cutout pants.

Doja Cat performing at the ACL Festival on Oct. 2.
On her feet, Doja Cat wore white platform ankle boots while on stage resembling a pair she just recently wore to perform at Global Citizen Live. Her shoes included pale beige uppers in a lace-up silhouette. They also appeared to feature thick platform soles that totaled at least 2 inches in height.

A closer look at Doja Cat’s boots
When it comes to shoes, it seems as if there is no style or height that Doja Cat hasn’t tried. The singer often coordinates her footwear with her avant-garde outfits, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, Le Silla, D’Accori and other top brands on the red carpet. When keeping it more lowkey, she can be spotted in Naked Wolfe’s chunky sneakers, as well as Bottega Veneta sandals. The star has also stepped into the world of collaborations, having released two fashion collections with PrettyLittleThing.

