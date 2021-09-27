Doja Cat Shows Off Her Daring Style in an Allover Cutout Outfit With Platform Boots at Global Citizen Live

Doja Cat’s daring style took a sporty turn for a performance at this year’s Global Citizen Live event.

The “Woman” singer took the stage in a bold cutout outfit. Doja’s ensemble featured a pale peach bra top with sparkly silver trim, which featured flowing fabric strips to create side cutouts and rippling accents — reminiscent of early 2000s style. The remainder of her outfit was composed of varying strips of gauzy fabric in green, peach, brown and purple hues to create an allover cutout appearance.

Doja Cat performs at Global Citizen Live in New York City. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

For footwear, the “Planet Her” musician wore a pair of chunky boots. Her shoes included pale gray uppers in a lace-up silhouette. They also appeared to feature as well as thick platform soles that totaled at least 3 inches in height.

Global Citizen Live is an annual live broadcast held for 24 hours, which features events and performances by international artists to raise funds for poverty aid. This year’s event includes performances by Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Lorde and more. It also features appearances by numerous activists, philanthropists, corporate leaders and other figures working to aid in Global Citizen’s year-long Recovery Plan for the World campaign, which aims to end COVID-19 and the hunger crisis, as well as increase learning, environmental protection and global equity.

When it comes to shoes, there’s seemingly no style or height that Doja Cat hasn’t worn. The singer often coordinates her footwear with her avant-garde outfits, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, D’Accori, Le Silla and other top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, she can be spotted in Naked Wolfe’s chunky sneakers, as well as Bottega Veneta sandals. The star has also dipped her toes into the world of collaborations, having released two fashion collections with PrettyLittleThing.

