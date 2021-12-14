Dixie D’Amelio Makes Tour Debut in Daring Corset Top, Leather Pants and Platform Boots at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Concert

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dixie D’Amelio rocked out during her first-ever musical tour during iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball.

While performing onstage last night as part of the concert series in Philadelphia the TikTok star wore a daring corset top. The bright yellow piece featured a structured bodice covered in crystals, as well as thin black straps. D’Amelio’s corset was layered over a sheer matching turtleneck top with a thick neckline and cuffs. Her look was complete with hoop earrings and a pair of black leather pants for a biker-worthy edge.

Dixie D’Amelio performs at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, D’Amelio paired her ensemble with a pair of slick platform boots. The pair featured rounded toes, as well as black leather uppers that created a streamlined effect when paired with the influencer’s pants. D’Amelio’s boots also included towering platform heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height—as well as thick platform soles—for an instant height boost.

Dixie D’Amelio performs at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. CREDIT: MEGA

Platform boots have grown as a top fall trend, giving outfits an instant height boost while also providing coverage from the winter chill. D’Amelio is the latest star to try a pair; in recent weeks, Vanessa Hudgens, Halsey and Miley Cyrus have also worn styles by Naked Wolfe, Marc Jacobs and Prada.

Dixie D’Amelio performs at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. CREDIT: MEGA

D’Amelio’s fashion prowess has risen since she became famous on TikTok in 2019. The dancer and influencer has collaborated with a variety of brands with her sister Charli D’Amelio, creating campaigns and limited-edition products with Morphe Makeup, Dunkin’ Donuts, Hulu and more. D’Amelio also starred in Hollister’s viral “Jeans Lab” campaign, and launched a clothing collection, Social Tourist, at the brand with Charli earlier this spring.

When it comes to shoes, D’Amelio typically keeps her selections casual. Her rotation often features Nike and Vans sneakerss, as well as Princess Polly boots and Prada loafers. For more formal occasions or events, she prefers sparkling and metallic platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Mach & Mach and Versace, as well as Valentino flats.

