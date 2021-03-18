Dita Von Teese Celebrates Christian Louboutin’s Flagship Opening in Black Leather Dress & Glittering Heels at Drive-In Documentary Screening

Christian Louboutin brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest stars to celebrate the label’s new flagship on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

To mark the opening, the label hosted a drive-in screening of the documentary, “In the Footsteps of Christian Louboutin” at the Hollywood Roosevelt. The film explores Louboutin’s iconic design style, creative process and his collaborations craftspeople.

Among the many in attendance was Dita Von Teese. For the occasion, the model and burlesque dancer wore a sleek black leather turtleneck dress, which she teamed with a black collar necklace and a lace face mask. She then accessorized with coordinating leather gloves and a Christian Louboutin heel purse.

Dita Von Teese at the Christian Louboutin drive-in screening on March 17. CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Dita Von Teese CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

As for footwear, Von Teese opted for glittering peep toe heels from the fashion house. The shoes featured a strap at the ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel. At the event, Von Teese fittingly posed alongside and inside a vintage green car as a retro sign displaying the documentary title stood in the background.

Other stars at the event included: Janelle Monae, Langley Fox, DJ D-Nice and Shaun Ross.

Janelle Monae CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Like the nostalgic drive-in experience, the new Christian Louboutin location is an ode to the past as its classified historic building was once home to one of filmmaker Charlie Chaplin’s offices. The label shares that the space pays tribute to Louboutin’s love of cinema. At the exterior, the location features red window shades and flags as a reference to the signature color of Maison Louboutin.

Christian Louboutin store on Rodeo Drive. CREDIT: Christian Louboutin

Inside the Christian Louboutin Rodeo Drive flagship. CREDIT: Christian Louboutin

The two-floor boutique is also inspired by place Louboutin loved, including: Portugal, Brazil, Mexico and Arizona. The ground floor is designed as a sunny summer lounge executed with large windows, light colors and natural fabrics. Also at the flagship, shoppers will find artwork by contemporary artist & photographer Jean-Vincent Simonet in the staircase.

Furthermore, the Rodeo Drive location will exclusively house a capsule collection of five men’s and women’s shoes and handbags decorated with Simonet’s artwork.