Diane Kruger Sparkles in Dramatic Sequined Mini Dress and Tuxedo Pumps at Ballet Fall Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Diane Kruger turned heads on the red carpet.

The “National Treasure” actress attended the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala on Tuesday night in NYC. She wore a stunning black mini dress to the event. Her dress featured sequins and was cinched at the waist. The large black ruffle sleeves added a dramatic touch to the look. Kruger added even more dazzling accessories to her ensemble, with silver sparkly statement earrings and a crystal-embellished black clutch bag.

Diane Kruger at the ABT Fall Gala on Oct. 26. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

On her feet, the former model kept the party going. She opted for black and white T-strap stilettos with satin bow detailing in the ankle that took inspiration from a traditional tuxedo. The pointed-toe pumps featured a black satin overlay and a white ankle strap.

A closer look at Kruger’s heels. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Kruger is no stranger to the red carpet. With a career in entertainment spanning over two decades, Kruger started as a model and worked on advertisements for luxury brands like Saint Laurent, Chanel and Louis Vuitton and also worked as a runway model for for Marc Jacobs, D&G and Sonia Rykiel. Kruger has been spotted in designs from the likes of Stuart Weitzman, Gianvito Rossi and Cesare Paciotti to name a few.

See Diane Kruger’s red carpet style over the years.

Add black bow pumps to add a touch of formal into your collection with these options.

Buy Now: Bella Belle Olivia Embellished Pump, $405

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos

Buy Now: Asos Design Peony Tie Leg Embellished Bow High Heeled Shoes, $35

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Miu Miu Bow Patent Leather Slingback Sandals, $890