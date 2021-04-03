Diane Keaton Updates Her Seasonless Uniform in a Tailored Coat, Baggy Jeans & Ultra-Chic Loafers

Diane Keaton continued her signature menswear flair with a perfect transitional outfit formula while getting ice cream in Los Angeles on Friday. And the look just happened to include one of spring ’21’s hottest footwear trends.

The “Annie Hall” star wore a white turtleneck teamed with ultra-wide leg jeans in a dark denim wash. On top, she layered a black knee-grazing wool coat. She accessorized the casual attire with one of her beloved bowler hats in a dark gray with black trim, as well as a black belt with silver hardware, black-framed glasses and a plaid face mask.

Diane Keaton goes for ice cream on April 2, 2021. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Keaton completed the ensemble with a pair of black loafers with a statement square-shaped buckle in silver on the vamp. Her shoe choice appears to have a smooth leather construction and a short stacked heel. While the loafer model has yet to be confirmed, the geometric buckle detail is aesthetically similar to signature motifs from labels including Roger Viver, Bally and Sergio Rossi.

Here’s a closer look at her loafers. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

In 2021, loafers have solidified their style status and are one of the biggest footwear trends of the season. Black colorways have been a fixture among the most prominent street style stars, including Katie Holmes, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner.

This functional style pays homage to style icons like Keaton, who brought menswear-inspired dressing into the mainstream women’s fashion industry. Her androgynous aesthetic cemented itself in ’70s style and continues to have a significant influence on the decade’s aesthetic revival this season.

Loafers have become the must-have shoe for this season. Platform styles are particularly popular and echo back to the footwear silhouette’s retro heritage.

Keaton recently further confirmed her affinity for this decade’s chunky shoe aesthetic. In July 2020, the actress shared her insane hat collection and platform boots on Instagram during her quarantine closet clean-out session.

