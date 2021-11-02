Demi Moore Does Oversized Velvet Suiting With Peekaboo Bralette & Boots for WSJ Innovator Awards

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Demi Moore gives a lesson in making loose-fitting velvet look cool.

The “Ghost” actress was spotted last night while attending the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards while arm-in-arm with Dior Men’s and Fendi’s artistic director, Kim Jones, in New York City. When it came to the ensemble, Moore sported a blue velvet suit that had a loose-fit, which fits in with the current trends. She accessorized the moment with a black clutch and sleek circular aviator glasses.

Demi Moore and Kim Jones at the WSJ Innovator Awards. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Demi Moore at the 2021 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in NYC. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Demi Moore’s black boots. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

For the footwear, Moore wore a pair of almond-toe black boots. They refined the vibe of Moore’s look while keeping the fashion-forward energy of the suit alive.

Moore is a stylish actress who knows her aesthetic and sticks to it no matter the silhouette or accessories. Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of her wearing flowy dresses, oversized tailoring and printed suiting. She is also a fan of slouchy hoodies, baggy denim wear and printed separated. For footwear, she usually slides on shoes like sleek pumps, sharp sandals, elevated boots and colorful sneakers that align with her energy.

When she makes a red carpet appearance, she wears gowns from Christian Dior Haute Couture, Saint Laurent and Gucci.

