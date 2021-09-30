Demi Moore Transitions to Fall Fashion in a a Cozy Monochrome Moment & Burgundy Booties

Demi Moore is back in the spotlight with a business-chic outfit for Paris Fashion Week.

The legendary actress was spotted along with her daughter, Scout Larue Willis in a head-to-toe Chloé ensemble. For the exclusive spring ’22 event, Moore wore beige trousers and a long sleeve shirt as well a light tan sweater vest and a matching clutch of the same pattern.

For her feet, the “Charlie’s Angels” star opted for a pair of burgundy booties featuring a rubber chunky sole and rounded toes. This bold choice accentuated Moore’s neutral ensemble and gave the outfit a more fall-inspired feel.

Demi Moore arriving for the Chloe Spring Summer 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com

Booties and knee-high boots are some of the preferred styles by celebrities like Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Roseanne Park, who have leveraged this essential piece with elegant attire. As a star who has attended many red carpets and fashion shows, Moore herself continues to add tailored silhouettes and classic designs to her wardrobe as a whole.

Demi Moore spotted with a monochromatic look during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com

Some of the brands she tends to don include Mônot, Versace, Fendi and Lanvin. As a fashion muse, Moore’s preferred footwear label is Chloé. She even was spotted wearing a chic layered shirt with a pair of Chloé’s dark brown leather Rylee mid-height boots for the Sundance Film Festival 2019.

Earlier this year, the actress fulfilled a childhood dream and walked the runway for Fendi Couture’s spring 2021 fashion show. Aside from her acting and modeling career, Moore also launched her own book called “Inside Out” in 2019.

Update your fall footwear collection with these burgundy booties inspired by Demi Moore.

