Demi Lovato Exudes Elegance in Boss-Chic Colorblock Shirt and Slingback Pumps for ‘Seth Meyers’

Demi Lovato made a classy entrance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in a boss-chic outfit. For the show, the singer wore a colorblock oversized shirt featuring black sleeves, black pants and silver hoop earrings. To complete the look, Lovato opted for a pair of slingback pumps that had nearly 4-inch heels and pointed toes.

The entertainer’s personal style has been evolving throughout the years but always keeping high-heels as the main element in their wardrobe. Slingback pumps have been re-surging throughout the past few months as people continue to attend outdoor events. However, Lovato is a celebrity who has always favored towering heels, even during a pandemic.

Demi Lovato as seen on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The musician’s favorite brands include Giuseppe Zanotti, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman, Le Silla, Saint Laurent, Casadei and Ruthie Davis. Some of the singer’s go-to styles are heeled boots, chunky platforms, stilettos and sneakers. Lovato’s evolving style leans more toward blazers, oversized separates, monochromatic suits and two-piece sets.

During red carpet events, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer leverages their personality with avant-garde designs from top brands like Alexander McQueen, Lorena Sarbu, Julien Macdonald and Alice + Olivia.

Demi Lovato goes for a casual-chic look for “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

