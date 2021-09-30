×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Demi Lovato Exudes Elegance in Boss-Chic Colorblock Shirt and Slingback Pumps for ‘Seth Meyers’

By Jannely Espinal
Jannely Espinal

Jannely Espinal

More Stories By Jannely

View All
Late Night with Seth Meyers – Season 9
2017
2017
2017
2017
View Gallery 25 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Demi Lovato made a classy entrance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in a boss-chic outfit. For the show, the singer wore a colorblock oversized shirt featuring black sleeves, black pants and silver hoop earrings. To complete the look, Lovato opted for a pair of slingback pumps that had nearly 4-inch heels and pointed toes.

The entertainer’s personal style has been evolving throughout the years but always keeping high-heels as the main element in their wardrobe. Slingback pumps have been re-surging throughout the past few months as people continue to attend outdoor events. However, Lovato is a celebrity who has always favored towering heels, even during a pandemic.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1200A -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Demi Lovato during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 29, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Demi Lovato as seen on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The musician’s favorite brands include Giuseppe Zanotti, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman, Le Silla, Saint Laurent, Casadei and Ruthie Davis. Some of the singer’s go-to styles are heeled boots, chunky platforms, stilettos and sneakers. Lovato’s evolving style leans more toward blazers, oversized separates, monochromatic suits and two-piece sets.

During red carpet events, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer leverages their personality with avant-garde designs from top brands like Alexander McQueen, Lorena Sarbu, Julien Macdonald and Alice + Olivia.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1200A -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Demi Lovato during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 29, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Demi Lovato goes for a casual-chic look for “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Complete your business-chic look with these slingback pumps, inspired by Demi Lovato.

Roger Vivier

Buy Now: Roger Vivier Patent Leather Slingback Pumps, $875

Vince Camuto

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Rondia Pump, $59.98 (Was $69.99)

J.Renee

Buy Now: J. RENEÉ Naiara Crystal Embellished Slingback Pointed Pump, $69.95 (Was $99)

See Demi Lovato’s best red carpet looks through the years. 

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad