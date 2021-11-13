×
Demi Lovato is Festival-Ready in Lime Green Coat and Lug Sole Boots at Paris Hilton’s Wedding After Party

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Lovato at the Santa Monica Pier Friday for Paris Hilton's wedding after party.
CREDIT: MEGA

Sorry, not sorry for loving Demi Lovato‘s bold look for Paris Hilton’s after-wedding party. The singer was among the high-profile guest list at the reality TV star’s wedding after party Friday night at the Santa Monica Pier.

The party was one of the highlights of the social season and definitely not your typical after-wedding party. Held at the pier, the event was laid out like a mini-festival complete with bumper cars, a rollercoaster, a ferris wheel and an assortment of games and live performances.

Lovato wore a fabulously muppet-esque neon green overcoat with a similarly furry black bag, Pluto-shaped, neon-green earrings, oval, neon-green sunglasses and cool black, studded sneakers. You can definitely say the look left us green with envy.

guests arriving to Paris Hilton's wedding after party at the Santa Monica Pier. 12 Nov 2021 Pictured: Demi Lovato. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804408_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lovato arriving to Paris Hilton’s wedding after party at the Santa Monica Pier on November 12, 2021. 
CREDIT: APEX / MEGA
Lovato; especially in the last few years, is known for rocking a wide variety of eye-catching styles and accessories. From chopping their hair into a chic mullet to playing with bold print, Lovato’s look will never be called tame or neutral.

CREDIT: JDMC / SplashNews.com

Amongst the musician’s favorite shoe brands include an array of high-end brands like  Giuseppe Zanotti, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman, Le Silla, Saint Laurent, Casadei and Ruthie Davis. They love to rock anything from chunky sneakers to stilettos to sky-high platform boots. While Lovato has always been known to stand out on the red carpet for their bold looks, in the past year or so their style has been leaning towards the androgynous side with oversized separates, monochromatic suits and look-worthy blazers. 

As Lovato’s style will surely continue to evolve, we look forward to going along the fashion journey with them.

Channel Lovato’s look with these bold, black pieces. 

