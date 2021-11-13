Demi Lovato is Festival-Ready in Lime Green Coat and Lug Sole Boots at Paris Hilton’s Wedding After Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sorry, not sorry for loving Demi Lovato‘s bold look for Paris Hilton’s after-wedding party. The singer was among the high-profile guest list at the reality TV star’s wedding after party Friday night at the Santa Monica Pier.

The party was one of the highlights of the social season and definitely not your typical after-wedding party. Held at the pier, the event was laid out like a mini-festival complete with bumper cars, a rollercoaster, a ferris wheel and an assortment of games and live performances.

Lovato wore a fabulously muppet-esque neon green overcoat with a similarly furry black bag, Pluto-shaped, neon-green earrings, oval, neon-green sunglasses and cool black, studded sneakers. You can definitely say the look left us green with envy.

Lovato arriving to Paris Hilton’s wedding after party at the Santa Monica Pier on November 12, 2021. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA Lovato; especially in the last few years, is known for rocking a wide variety of eye-catching styles and accessories. From chopping their hair into a chic mullet to playing with bold print, Lovato’s look will never be called tame or neutral.

CREDIT: JDMC / SplashNews.com

Amongst the musician’s favorite shoe brands include an array of high-end brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman, Le Silla, Saint Laurent, Casadei and Ruthie Davis. They love to rock anything from chunky sneakers to stilettos to sky-high platform boots. While Lovato has always been known to stand out on the red carpet for their bold looks, in the past year or so their style has been leaning towards the androgynous side with oversized separates, monochromatic suits and look-worthy blazers.

As Lovato’s style will surely continue to evolve, we look forward to going along the fashion journey with them.

Channel Lovato’s look with these bold, black pieces.

To Buy: J75 by Jump Soros, $188.75

To Buy: Steve Madden Maxima-R Sneaker, $99.95

To Buy: Steve Madden Headlines, $90.99 (Was $129.95)