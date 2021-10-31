×
Demi Lovato Embraced Goth Glamour in Fierce Heels for a Star-Studded Halloween Party

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Demi Lovato Shows Off A New Look And Some Cleavage While Performing At The Keep Memory Alive’s 25th Annual Power Of Love Gala At Resorts World Las Vegas
Treats! Magazine Halloween: 2017
Demi Lovato was a vision in black for the 2021 Booby Tape Halloween party held in Los Angeles. The event was attended by a bevy of celebrities, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

Demi Lovato and Vas J Morgan at the Booby Tape Halloween party on October 30, 2021 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Booby Tape

Lovato wore shiny, black mini-coat that cinched at the waist, with sheer black leggings and a fabulous pair of black platform heels. Lovato tied the look together with Halloween-appropriate black lipstick, smokey eye makeup and black stiletto nails.

In the photo, Lovato is seen standing next to Vas J Morgan, an English television personality, magazine editor and activist who was dressed up as a character from the hit Netflix series “Squid Game.” Morgan was not the only one to wear this iconic green-and-white tracksuit, easily one of the most recognizable outfits from the suspenseful series. Rebel Wilson also wore this eye-catching outfit as well at the event.

The bash had one of the most trending topics right now as the theme, “Squid Game”. A larger-than-life version of Red Light, Green Light was played at the event and included celebs like Paris Hilton as one of the participants.

Paris Hilton (center), Rebel Wilson and attendees of the Booby Tape Halloween party on October 30, 2021 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Booby Tape

See more celebrities in Halloween costumes over the years.

