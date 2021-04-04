Dan Levy Is a ‘Creme Dream’ in Ivory Suit & Classic Brown Loafers at the 2021 SAG Awards

Dan Levy is the picture of spring at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

For Sunday’s ceremony, Levy sported a custom ivory suit from The Row, which he teamed with a matching tie and a white button up. Levy then added a bit of pizzaz with a jeweled broach and round sunglasses.

As for footwear, Levy kept the look classic with a pair of brown loafers. The leather shoes featured a slip on construction. He paired the footwear with light brown socks.

“Custom creme dream courtesy of @TheRow. Sending lots of love to our cast tonight. Good luck, team! #sagawards @sagawards,” Levy captioned a photo of his look on Instagram.

Dan Levy at the 2021 SAG Awards. CREDIT: Matt Martin/SAG Awards

Tonight’s event is honoring the best in television and film for the year. Cynthia Erivo, as well as Helen Mirren, Jimmy Fallon, Henry Golding and others, will be presenting during the 27th annual ceremony. Lily Collins and Mindy Kaling will also be making appearances.

Levy is up for best male actor in a comedy series for “Schitt’s Creek.” The cast is also up for best ensemble in a comedy series. Levy’s dad Eugene Levy is also up for best male actor and his on-screen mother Catherine O’Hara is up for best female actor. Annie Murphy is also up for best female actor.

Other nominees include late actor Chadwick Boseman received four nominations for his roles in both “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods.”

The 2021 SAG Awards air simultaneously on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET with an encore airing on TNT at 11 p.m.