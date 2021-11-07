Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Crystal Crop Top and Silk Skirt at LACMA Gala

Dakota Johnson brought her signature daring glamour to the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress arrived on the red carpet in an ensemble that was both sleek and elegant. Johnson wore a dazzling crystal crop top by Gucci, which featured a plunging neckline and large sparkling buckle accent. Paired with the bold piece was a long Gucci maxi skirt crafted from pale pink silk, complete with wide pleating. Johnson allowed her top to make the boldest statement, accessorizing with only two delicate rings and a slick maroon manicure.

Dakota Johnson attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For footwear, Johnson added to her outfit’s high glamour with disco-worthy sandals. The “High Note” actress wore a pair of metallic silver platform sandals, which peeked beneath the hem of her long skirt. Though the pair wasn’t fully visible, Johnson’s footwear did appear to feature platform soles and twisted leather toe straps.

Dakota Johnson attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Johnson’s sandals. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and director Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The Gala’s proceeds benefited the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.

