Dakota Fanning Showcases Her Off-Duty Style in Beige Denim, Vans & This Celebrity-Favorite Bag 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dakota Fanning’s off-duty style includes a mixture of luxury and streetwear.

On Saturday, Fanning stepped out to do some shopping in Los Angeles, wearing a white t-shirt and beige straight-leg denim. The pants offered a relaxed fit and featured distressed detailing at the hem.

The actress also wore a light blue cardigan across her shoulders and accessorized with Bottega Veneta’s Cassette chain-embellished padded intrecciato leather shoulder bag. The leather purse, which retails for $3,990 at Net-a-Porter.com, features a clasp front flap and chunky chain strap. The style, which was first introduced in 2019, is trending big among celebrities with stars like Olivia Culpo and Hailey Baldwin being with the bag in different colors. The Cassette purse is also available with a leather strap and comes in beige, black, brown, green, red and blue.

Dakota Fanning shopping in Los Angeles on Jan. 17, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA A closer view of Dakota Fanning’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA As for footwear, Fanning opted for a pair of Vans. Named the Checkerboard Authentic, the shoe combines the original and Vans low top style into one with canvas uppers. The shoe comes in a range of hues with a $55 price tag at Vans.com. Vans are another popular wardrobe essential among celebrities.

Watch on FN

The shoes are certainly a must-have due in part to their versatility and comfortable structure. They can pair well with denim, dresses or skirts as well as textures like leather.

Shop more checkered styles from Vans with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vans Asher Slip-On Sneaker, $50

CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

To Buy: Vans Sk8-Hi Tapered, $65

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Checkerboard Old Skool, $65

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities wearing Vans.