×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dakota Fanning Showcases Her Off-Duty Style in Beige Denim, Vans & This Celebrity-Favorite Bag 

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Fanning shops with her mother on Melrose Place
Gwen Stefani
Justin Bieber
Brooklyn Beckham
David Beckham
View Gallery 13 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dakota Fanning’s off-duty style includes a mixture of luxury and streetwear.

On Saturday, Fanning stepped out to do some shopping in Los Angeles, wearing a white t-shirt and beige straight-leg denim. The pants offered a relaxed fit and featured distressed detailing at the hem.

The actress also wore a light blue cardigan across her shoulders and accessorized with Bottega Veneta’s Cassette chain-embellished padded intrecciato leather shoulder bag. The leather purse, which retails for $3,990 at Net-a-Porter.com, features a clasp front flap and chunky chain strap. The style, which was first introduced in 2019, is trending big among celebrities with stars like Olivia Culpo and Hailey Baldwin being with the bag in different colors. The Cassette purse is also available with a leather strap and comes in beige, black, brown, green, red and blue.

EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Fanning shops with her mother on Melrose Place. 16 Jan 2021 Pictured: Dakota Fanning. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA726850_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Dakota Fanning shopping in Los Angeles on Jan. 17, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Fanning shops with her mother on Melrose Place. 16 Jan 2021 Pictured: Dakota Fanning. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA726850_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer view of Dakota Fanning’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA
As for footwear, Fanning opted for a pair of Vans. Named the Checkerboard Authentic, the shoe combines the original and Vans low top style into one with canvas uppers. The shoe comes in a range of hues with a $55 price tag at Vans.com. Vans are another popular wardrobe essential among celebrities.

Watch on FN

The shoes are certainly a must-have due in part to their versatility and comfortable structure. They can pair well with denim, dresses or skirts as well as textures like leather.

Shop more checkered styles from Vans with these picks below.

Vans Slip-Ons
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vans Asher Slip-On Sneaker, $50

Vans Sk8-Hi Tapered
CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

To Buy: Vans Sk8-Hi Tapered, $65

Checkerboard Old Skool
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Checkerboard Old Skool, $65

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities wearing Vans

Fit Analytics is available on both Sponsored By Fit Analytics

The Data Behind Your Perfect Fit

With Fit Analytics, data fuels not just personalized recommendations but an individual shopping experience.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad