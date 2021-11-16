Cynthia Nixon Wears Plaid and Platforms While Filming ‘And Just Like That’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As the premiere date of the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That” approaches, fans of the show have kept their eyes on the outfits and today is no different.

Cynthia Nixon wearing a plaid shirt with wide-leg jeans and platform sandals while filming ‘And Just Like That’ in New York. CREDIT: Splash

Cynthia Nixon was spotted wearing a casual modern-day Miranda ensemble while filming in New York. The “Ratched” actress wore a blue and white plaid collarless shirt with a pair of wide-leg, dark wash jeans that featured a folded cuff. For accessories, she wore a cross-body bag with a brown leather strap.

Detail of Cynthia Nixon’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Splash

The star elevated her look with a pair of chunky high heels. Her shoes boasted a black leather upper with metal stud embellishments and a strap buckled across her ankles. The wooden sole of the shoe offered some height with a thick platform and a wide heel.

Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez filming ‘And Just Like That’ in New York. CREDIT: Splash

Nixon was photographed filming with Sara Ramirez. The “Grey’s Anatomy” star wore a trendy street style look in monochrome shades. They sported a black collared jacket with a white design on the back as well as a pair of trousers with a stripe running down the side.

For accessories, they also wore a cross-body bag with a chain strap and an Off-White duffle bag that featured the brand’s logo monogrammed across it. On their feet, Ramirez wore a pair of ombré black and white sneakers with a rubber sole and a zip detail running down the back tag of the shoe.

The first trailer for the series was released last week and revealed that the show will arrive on HBOMax on Dec, 9.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Mosco Platform Sandals, $43.98

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Elda Slide Sandals, 59.96

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Mia Abba Sandal, $129

Click through the gallery for some of the biggest fashion moments from “And Just Like That.”