Cynthia Nixon Goes Boho Chic for ‘And Just Like That…’ in Tie-Dye Dress & Platform Sandals

Cynthia Nixon’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit is her most bohemian yet.

Nixon was spotted filming in-character as Miranda Hobbes in New York City for HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot, alongside fellow cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Mario Cantone, and David Eigenberg. For the occasion, she wore a lightweight brown and navy blue tie-dye midi dress. The garment featured a V-shaped neckline, billowing sleeves, and a flowing skirt. The outfit’s bohemian look was further emphasized with beaded drop earrings and necklaces, as well as a wide brown belt. Nixon’s look was completed with a laser-cut black leather tote bag, accented with miniature silver rings.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Mario Cantone, Cynthia Nixon, and David Eigenberg film “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Nixon donned a pair of Gianvito Rossi’s brown leather platform sandals. The ’70s-inspired shoes appeared to feature block heels totaling at least 3 inches, complete with ankle and toe straps. The style is a popular one at the moment due to its’ instant height boost and support from thicker soles, worn by stars like Kate Beckinsale, Saweetie, and Beyoncé. Nixon’s also worn studded styles by Maje Paris and Saint Laurent for “And Just Like That…,” cementing them as a staple shoe in Miranda’s 2021 wardrobe. Her Rossi pair retails for $795 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Mario Cantone, Cynthia Nixon, and David Eigenberg film “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Nixon’s Gianvito Rossi platform sandals. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Gianvito Rossi’s leather platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

As Miranda, Nixon has already worn a variety of looks for “And Just Like That…” that are signatures of the character’s quirky and eclectic style. Since filming for the new show began, she’s been seen in flowing dresses and lightweight tops from labels like L’Agence, Altuzarra, and Dries Van Noten, often featuring prints like plaids and colorful stripes. This most recent scene confirms that Miranda’s penchant for beaded jewelry, prints, and towering heels is very much present, 23 years after Nixon first played the character.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Mario Cantone, Cynthia Nixon, and David Eigenberg film “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Nixon’s style is often versatile and chic. The “Ratched” actress favors pointed and open-toed pumps in single-tone colors or neutral hues for the red carpet, typically from labels like Sarah Flint, Oscar de la Renta, and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can be seen in platform wedges and flats from affordable brands like Jessica Simpson.

