Cynthia Erivo Electrifies in Extreme Metallic Platform Heels & Neon Umbrella Dress at Golden Globes

Cynthia Erivo looked like a futuristic ballerina at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

For the ceremony, Erivo, who was styled by Jason Bolden, followed the neon trend, sporting a highlighter green umbrella dress — a look straight off the Paris runway from Valentino Haute Couture. The frock featured a mesh, wetsuit-like construction with thick vertical lines cascading down the center and sides. Erivo teamed the dress with beige leather gloves and bold earrings by Wempe.

As for footwear, Erivo opted for a daring pair of metallic platform heels also from Valentino. The shoes sat atop what appears to be a 10-inch heel. Erivo completed the look with her platinum buzz cut.

Cynthia Erivo in Valentino. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

Of heels, Bolden shared during E!’s pre-show broadcast, “The shoes are like skyscrapers! The color and the shape [of the dress] is so bold and… add some much-needed fantasy.”

Cynthia Erivo at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBC

For this year’s ceremony, Erivo will be presenting along with other A-listers, including Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and more.

Erivo was nominated last year for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her captivating role in “Harriet,” which tells the story of slave abolitionist Harriet Tubman. She was also nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for “Stand Up.”

The Golden Globes are airing live on NBC. Tina Fey is hosting from The Rainbow Room in New York City while Amy Poehler is co-hosting from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

