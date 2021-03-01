×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cynthia Erivo Electrifies in Extreme Metallic Platform Heels & Neon Umbrella Dress at Golden Globes

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
cynthia-erivo-golden-globes-2021-feature
Audrey Grace Marshall
Jane Levy
Josh O’Connor
Laura Pausini
View Gallery 29 Images

Cynthia Erivo looked like a futuristic ballerina at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

For the ceremony, Erivo, who was styled by Jason Bolden, followed the neon trend, sporting a highlighter green umbrella dress — a look straight off the Paris runway from Valentino Haute Couture. The frock featured a mesh, wetsuit-like construction with thick vertical lines cascading down the center and sides. Erivo teamed the dress with beige leather gloves and bold earrings by Wempe.

As for footwear, Erivo opted for a daring pair of metallic platform heels also from Valentino. The shoes sat atop what appears to be a 10-inch heel. Erivo completed the look with her platinum buzz cut.

Cynthia Erivo, neon umbrella dress, golden globes 2021
Cynthia Erivo in Valentino.
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

Of heels, Bolden shared during E!’s pre-show broadcast, “The shoes are like skyscrapers! The color and the shape [of the dress] is so bold and… add some much-needed fantasy.”

78th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pctured: Cynthia Erivo at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 28, 2021. -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
Cynthia Erivo at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBC

For this year’s ceremony, Erivo will be presenting along with other A-listers, including Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and more.

Erivo was nominated last year for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her captivating role in “Harriet,” which tells the story of slave abolitionist Harriet Tubman. She was also nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for “Stand Up.”

The Golden Globes are airing live on NBC. Tina Fey is hosting from The Rainbow Room in New York City while Amy Poehler is co-hosting from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Click through the gallery to see more looks from the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Banner image showing mountain sport, lifestyle Sponsored By Footwear Unlimited

A New Partnership Between Footwear Unlimited and Spyder Creates Limitless Opportunity

Footwear Unlimited will produce Mountain Sport, Everyday Active and Lifestyle footwear collections for Spyder.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad