Courteney Cox Makes a Case for Chunky Clogs in Glowing White Jeans & a Cozy Sweater

Courteney Cox proved yet again she is the blueprint for casual-chic style.

The “Friends” alumna exited Nobu Malibu on June 1 with a few of her own friends in tow just a few days after “Friends: The Reunion” aired on HBO Max.

Courteney Cox leaving Nobu Malibu on June 1. CREDIT: MEGA

Cox paired her white flared jeans with a gray knit sweater. Her choice of denim wouldn’t be considered “cheugy” by Gen-Z TikTokers who canceled skinny jeans earlier this year. She also added a brown purse over her shoulder and topped off the look with a white face mask.

On her feet, the actress chose beige heeled clogs. The shoes featured a rounded toe with a beige upper and darker brown block heel surrounded by a studded detail.

Cox is right on trend with her shoe of choice. The style, once considered “ugly,” is experiencing a revitalization amongst footwear favorites and growing celebrity style trends. Consumers desire comfort and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment, which led to the recent appreciation for the classic slip-on style. Clogs fall in line with the regrowth of slipper styles, loungewear trends and more as influencers turn what once was considered taboo into the must-have pieces for fall.

This cozy and Gen-Z-approved outfit is just one of the many notable fashion moments over the course of Cox’s successful career. During her time spent playing Monica Gellar on the beloved sitcom “Friends,” Cox was a master of peak ’90s and early 2000s trends that are making their way back in style. Her minimalistic approach brought in pieces from mom jeans and leather jackets to spaghetti-strap slip dresses and oversize pantsuits for red carpet occasions. Flash forward to this decade and Cox is still incorporating that same “less is more” aesthetic with seasonal hits of high-rise jeans, cool sneakers and little black dresses.

Recreate Cox’s style in these chunky clogs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Charlotte Stone

Buy Now: Charlotte Stone Marlo Clog, $198.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Kork-Ease Challis, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People

Buy Now: Free People Culver City Clogs, $168.

Click through the gallery to see the best style moments from “Friends.”