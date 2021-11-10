Courteney Cox Revives ’90s Style in Blazer & Edgy Studded Boots for Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer Launch Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Courteney Cox cheered on a close friend on Tuesday, and looked chic while doing it.

The 57-year old actress celebrated her gal pal and fine jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer for her brand-new 18-piece collaboration with Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles.

Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Meyer. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Cox wore a sleek black blazer with satin lapels, a black button down shirt, skinny jeans and studded boots. The grunge-inspired footwear design included a round toe, patent uppers with a block heel boot and circular metallic embellishments across the shaft.

(L-R): Courteney Cox, Jennifer Meyer and Jennifer Aniston CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The launch party, which was held Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., garnered a celeb-heavy crowd, including fellow “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston along with Kate Hudson, Molly Sims and Rachel Zoe.

This is Meyer’s first deep-dive into ready-to-wear, and is set to release on Nov. 30, 2021 at Moose Knuckles boutiques in New York, London, Chicago and more.

A closer look at Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer collaboration. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

In June, the “Cougar Town” actress stopped by celeb-favorited restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., in the same sleek leather boots worn to the Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer event. This time, however, she paired them with a boho-chic floral dress complete with a plunging neckline, three-quarter length sleeves and a midi-length hemline. She also wore the exact style with a dark denim jacket, printed blouse and classic skinny jeans back in April.

Cox was a master of peak ’90s and early 2000s trends in her heyday. Her minimalistic appeal roped in everything from mom jeans and leather jackets to spaghetti-strap slip dresses and oversize pantsuits for red carpet occasions. Flash forward to modern times and Cox is still incorporating that same “less is more” aesthetic with seasonal hits of high-rise jeans, cool sneakers and little black dresses.

