Colin Kaepernick is Slick in Black Patent Loafers and Velvet Suit for ‘Colin in Black and White’ Netflix Premiere

Colin Kaepernick stepped out in sharp style for the premiere of the Netflix drama series “Colin in Black and White,” which details his high school years and the experiences that inspired his activism career.

The civil rights activist’s outfit for the occasion was a black velvet blazer, featuring a layered geometric line print. Since Kaepernick’s blazer was subtly printed, it created a detailed statement without overpowering his ensemble. Kaepernick kept the rest of his look simple with hints of texture, pairing the blazer with black velvet trousers, a silver ring and watch.

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab attend the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Colin In Black And White’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Colin Kaepernick attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Colin In Black And White’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Kaepernick opted for black patent leather loafers. The former NFL star’s shiny shoes featured a lace-up silhouette, as well as thin heels. His loafers gave the velvet set a distinctly formal appearance, elevating the blazer and trousers with a burst of sleek texture.

A closer look at Kaepernick’s loafers. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Classic men’s loafers have returned to the red carpet, now that formal events and occasions have also come back this season. The shoe often comes in an array of finishes and colors, typically in black or brown tones. In addition to Kaepernick, stars like Penn Badgley, Eli Goree and Tye Sheridan have also been spotted in dapper pairs by Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Armani in recent weeks.

Colin Kaepernick attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Colin In Black And White’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Where fashion is concerned, Kaepernick keeps his style classic and sharp in suits and separates from brands like Sandro, Isaia and Pyer Moss. The athlete often wears neutral-colored loafers and suede boots on the red carpet from top brands including Del Toro. He’s also known to occasionally sport bold sneakers from luxury labels like Versace and Louboutin. Outside of events, Kaepernick has translated his dapper style in design as well, launching limited-edition Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers in 2019.

