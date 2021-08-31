×
Coco Gauff Goes Vibrant for US Open in a Graphic Print Bodysuit, Neon Pink Shorts & Purple New Balance Sneakers

By Tara Larson
Coco Gauff.
CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Coco Gauff kickstarted the 2021 US Open in bright pink and graphic prints to her match on Monday.

The 17-year-old tennis player’s New Balance outfit included a fitted black and white printed racerback bodysuit paired with hot pink New Balance shorts with black detailing in the same pattern as her top. She added matching hot pink streaks to her hair to fully tie the look together and held her braids back with a black New Balance headband.

She claimed the 5-7 6-3 6-4 victory against Magda Linette. This marked Gauff’s first match since she tested positive for COVID-19 and missed competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Her shoes, like the rest of the outfit, were New Balance. She wore the FuelCell 996v4.5 shoes, which featured a deep violet and black combination on the Hypoknit upper with hot pink and orange accents, including in the tie-dye-like pattern on the sole.

new balance FuelCell 996v4.5 shoe, purple, hot pink, orange
New Balance FuelCell 996v4.5 shoes.
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Gauff signed a multi-year sponsorship with New Balance in 2018. Her outfit was inspired by her collaboration with the brand, which came out on Aug. 26. The Coco Gauff Collection includes a mix of hoodies, graphic tees, windbreakers, jogger pants and fitted shorts, plus a New Balance 327 lifestyle sneaker. The Coco Gauff signature graphic print that was seen on her bodysuit is included on many of the items, including pants and a jacket in a vibrant pink color.

Hit the tennis court in bright purple shoes like Gauff’s to bring out your own set of skills.

