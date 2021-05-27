Ciara Makes a Case for Cargo Pants in the Coziest Sweatshirt & Blinding Hot Pink Sneakers

Ciara took to Instagram yesterday to debut a few pieces from her and her husband‘s, Russell Wilson, philanthropic retail brand Human Nation.

The singer sat perched on her kitchen counter wearing a cream-colored sweatshirt and matching cargo pants. The matching set included a neon letter detailing reading “Love“ across the chest of the sweatshirt and “Powerful“ down the sleeve. Ciara played up the casual outfit with diamond rings, gold necklaces and statement diamond earrings.

To tie her look together Ciara reached for what resembles Converse All Star Lo Monochrome sneaker in Cerise Pink. Her footwear perfectly complemented the neon pink detailing on her sweatshirt as she proved neons and neutrals mesh quite well.

Last Winter, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson launched The House of LR&C, a fashion initiative focused on giving back to their philanthropies of choice. The project included Human Nation, a streetwear line that features sustainably-made, athleisure style pieces. The proceeds of each product benefit Russell’s nonprofit organization, Why Not You Foundation. Three percent of each purchase made from Human Nation is donated to the foundation to help children in poverty. Wilson is no rookie to the philanthropic or fashion scene, as he is said to have raised over one million dollars for causes related to kids since 2016.

Ciara and Wilson share three-year-old daughter Sienna, and eight-month-old son, Win. Ciara, 35, avidly takes to Instagram to display family photos.

Replicate Ciara’s look by shopping our recommendations below!

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lo Monochrome Sneaker in Cerise Pink, $55

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sketchers

To Buy: Sketchers Uno Night Shades Sneakers, $80

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Zoom Double Stacked, $170 (Was $230)

