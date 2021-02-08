×
Ciara Walks the Super Bowl Field in a Little Black Dress and Blue-Bottomed Pumps

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Ciara is ready for the big game.

The singer took to the field ahead of the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., Friday to support her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, who was honored with the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. For the occasion, Ciara opted for a little black dress with hardware detailing and blue-bottomed pumps. The statement-worthy shoes appear to be from the luxury Italian brand, Loriblu, which is known for its blue-colored soles.

The “Level Up” songstress loves to make bold statements when it comes to her personal style. From towering knee-high boots to stiletto pumps, Ciara is all about the wow-factor when it comes to her dress.

It’s been quite the year for Ciara and the NFL quarterback, who welcomed their second child, Win Harrison Wilson, in July. The couple shares a 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, in addition to their baby boy. Ciara also has a son, Future, 6, with ex-fiancé rapper, Future.

In addition to welcoming their son, Ciara and the Nike athlete donated 1 million meals to Seattle food bank, Food Lifeline. Wilson also partnered with Wheels Up America to go “Meals Up” and donate 10 million meals to Feeding America.

Despite the pandemic, Ciara continues to be among the celebrities who love to wear high-heels and statement-worthy shoes. Among her favorite designers is Gianvito Rossi, who she even has sat down to chat about her mutual love of high-heeled shoes.

“A shoe can make or break an outfit — at least I think it can — and it gives you such an extra boost of confidence that you can’t even describe, it’s a feeling,” she told Rossi over the recorded interview posted on her Instagram.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara talk make a statement after Wilson won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year awards at the NFL Honors ceremony as part of Super Bowl 55 Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara make a statement after Wilson won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year awards at the NFL Honors ceremony as part of Super Bowl 55 Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
CREDIT: AP

The singer and her husband appeared at the NFL Honors ceremony on Friday in a chic blazer dress. It comes as no surprise that she opted for a pair of wow-worthy heels. The 4-inch heels are the perfect black shoe to make a statement in, even while walking away.

A similar style to Ciara’s heels can be found on Loriblu.com for almost half of its original price.

Loriblu L-heel black faux leather jewel sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Loriblu
loriblu pumps, blue bottom shoes, pumps
The back of the Loriblu L-heel black faux leather jewel sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Loriblu

