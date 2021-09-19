Ciara Steps Out in Gray Monochromatic Look Paired With Silver Metallic Sandals for Date Night

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ciara went monochromatic and edgy for her latest look.

The “1,2 Step” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that featured her and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, posing before date night. Outfit-wise, Ciara wore a monochromatic gray look that incorporated a light overcoat and a sleek turtleneck dress.

For the shoes, Ciara wore a pair of silver metallic heels that elevated the look and add a little sophistication and refinement to the entire ensemble.

Ciara’s essential style is considerably edgy, while also living on the comfortable side of things. The singer, dancer and mother of three has an Instagram feed that features her wearing silhouettes including peekaboo swimsuits, intricate suiting, printed separates, comfy athleisure wear, dashing outerwear and chic dresses. She fancies a various range of designers that include David Koma, Bottega Veneta and Michael Costello. Her typical footwear aesthetic includes sharp pumps, sleek sandals and functional sneakers, to name a few.

Ciara is familiar with the fashion industry as she has had campaigns and partnerships with brands Kohl’s, Nike and Roberto Cavalli. Human Nation was created by a joint venture between her, Wilson and their mentor and friend Christine Day. The brand gives signature closet essentials a modern, edgy twist. In 2016, Ciara collaborated with H&M to design her 2016 Met Gala gown.

