A Look Back at Ciara’s Winter-Ready Look at the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we are taking a walk down memory lane. In 2019, Ciara wowed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in this bold black and red ensemble in New York.

Ciara’s look for this festive holiday event consisted of a bright red beanie, red turtleneck, a red puffer coat with similarly puffy joggers, black gloves and ankle-length, lace-up black boots. The outfit was both stylish and practical considering it was in late November in New York.

Ciara at the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on in NYC. Credit Image: Bruce Cotler/Globe Photos CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

When Ciara isn’t walking in a parade alongside Snoopy, she is typically seen rocking a variety of looks from girly tomboy-chic to professional boss-woman full-on glamazon sleek attire. When she’s not wearing sporty black boots or sneaker brands like Nike, Ciara can often be found sporting point-toe pumps, platform or strappy sandals from high end brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Femme LA and many more.

More recently, Ciara was rocking an eye-catching all white suit to help promote vaccinations for children between the ages of 5-11 alongside First Lady Jill Bidden.

Jill Biden, Ciara and her children and Hina Talib at the White House. Credit: AP CREDIT: AP

When she’s not attending fashion shows or performing, Ciara is running her brand, Lita By Ciara, which she launched the summer of 2021. The label sells a variety of items from cashmere sweaters to sleek boots and can be found at Nordstrom.

No matter what type of ensemble she’s wearing Ciara is the epitome of feminine chic and we are always happy to see her rocking a fabulous look on and off the red carpet.

