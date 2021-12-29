Ciara Strikes a Pose in Silky Red Slip Dress and Heeled Black Boots

Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself.

This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt.

The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets and a diamond tennis necklace. As for footwear, Ciara opted for black booties. The shoe style included laces, which tied up past her calves, a chunky and solid sole and a sharp skinny heel. The statement-making silhouette is finished in patent leather for maximum impact no matter what you pair with it.

Black boots have become a major staple for the fall and winter season. They can adapt themselves seamlessly to your existing wardrobe and elevate any outfit, from the most basic of knitted tracksuits to the chicest winter dresses.

Whether she’s on the red carpet, performing onstage or just running around the city, Ciara’s edgy-chic outfits never disappoint. The R&B veteran has been killing the style game for more than a decade. We’ve seen her wear brands like Valentino, Peter Dundas and Tom Ford.

When it comes to footwear, the musician often reaches for pointed-toe pumps, platform or strappy sandals from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Femme LA and Jimmy Choo. As for her off-duty looks, you will likely catch her in a pair of all-white Nike Air Force 1s, other stylish retro kicks and combat or ankle boots.

