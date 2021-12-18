Ciara Goes Bold in Hot Pink Pajama-Inspired Outfit With Green Thong Sandals

Ciara even makes a silk set look super-chic.

The “1, 2 Step” singer posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her in an eye-catching ensemble. For the outfit, Ciara sported a highlighter pink matching silk top and trousers from her clothing line, Lita by Ciara. It incorporated a long-sleeve flowy top and loose pants that had a slightly oversized design.

When it came down to the shoes, Ciara slipped on a pair of highlighter green flip flop sandals that featured a platform and chunky sole. The color added a perfect touch of contrast, and the style of shoe was an apt choice for a pajama-inspired look.

Loungewear has been a favorite of many celebrities amid the pandemic as more people are embracing comfort-focused clothing.

Most know Ciara for her strong and daring fashion choices that have cemented her as a style influencer within the fashion industry. Over the years, we’ve seen her wear chic street style looks and red carpet moments with help from brands like Valentino, Peter Dundas and Tom Ford. Throughout her Instagram feed, we see her wearing silhouettes like structured tailoring, intricate leather pieces, edgy dresses, bright-colored separates and effective activewear. On the footwear front, Ciara struts in powerful pumps, sleek heeled sandals and boots of all varieties.

Ciara has starred in campaigns for Roberto Cavalli in 2015.

Flip through the gallery to see Ciara’s style evolution through the years.