Ciara Goes Futuristic-Chic in Corset Top, Leather Pants & Hidden Heels for Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Missy Elliott just hit a huge milestone in her career. On Monday, the rap superstar was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Ciara (R) at Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. CREDIT: John Salangsang

For the event, Elliott wore a black embellished Versace blazer with a matching baseball cap and sequin pants. She accessorized her look with chunky gold hoop earrings, a gold medallion and diamond rings. She tied her look together with sparkly loafers that featured a thick gold chain across the instep. The Virginia native wore her bright purple hair in tight curls.

Lizzo, Nicole Mihalka, Mona Scott-Young and Ciara celebrate Missy Elliott at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. CREDIT: John Salangsang

Ciara stood out as she wore an all-black leather outfit that included a corset top, a tiny jacket and long slacks that were cuffed at the bottom and covered her sandals.

Meanwhile, Elliott was joined by her manager, Mona Scott-Young, Lizzo and Ciara, who all participated in the unveiling of the star. Lizzo wore a pink and black floral dress complete with puffy sleeves. She added a black motorcycle jacket with black combat boots.

Ciara at Missy Elliot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. CREDIT: John Salangsang

It was only right that Ciara and Lizzo joined Missy Elliott for the honor. Both artists have always praised the chart-topper for paving a way for women in the industry with her innovative sound. Ciara and Elliott have been close ever since their first collaboration in 2009 on “1, 2 Step.” Since then, they have continued to work together on songs like, “Work” and “Lose Control.” Ciara credits Elliott for inspiring her to be bold and creative and to trust herself as an artist.

