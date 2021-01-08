Ciara Upgrades Her Galaxy Leggings & Crop Top With This Major Boot Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara took this major boot trend to the next level with a little help from her own new brand.

The “Level Up” musician took to Instagram to debut pieces from her Human Nation collection, a part of the singer and husband NFL star Russell Wilson’s House of TLC parent company. In designs now available at Kohl’s, Ciara teamed a coordinating galaxy-style $42 crop top and $44 matching leggings.

As for footwear, her chunky black leather pair came set atop a lifted outsole, drawing similarities to a trending silhouette from Prada. The Prada lug-sole boots feature a chunky base contrasted by mixed material uppers and a combat boot-inspired lace-up silhouette. Originally coming with an added pouch for a unique touch, the stacked pair can still be found for $1,350 online at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada, of course, along with Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, J-Lo, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

Prada’s strapped patch platform combat boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lane Crawford

The singer gave birth to her son Win Harrison Wilson in July and was able to bring him home to an extravagant welcoming. Win is her second child with husband and NFL star Russell Wilson; the couple shares a daughter Sienna, 3, and Ciara also has a son, Future, 6, whom she shares with ex-fiancé rapper Future.

Throughout her pregnancy, the “Body Party” singer continued to debut an endless series of chic maternity looks that ranged from at-home workout ensembles with throwback Nike Natural Ride Free RN sneakers to an all-black leather look from Patrycja Pagas matched to glittering sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

In addition to welcoming in their son in July, Ciara and her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson did their part and more to help combat the rippling effects from the pandemic this year. In March, the couple donated 1 million meals to Seattle food bank Food Lifeline. Wilson also partnered with Wheels Up America to go “Meals Up” and donate 10 million meals to Feeding America.

