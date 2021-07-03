Ciara Visits Venice in Sleek Black Leather Dress and Chic Heeled Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara stunned while visiting Venice, Italy this week, alongside husband Russell Wilson.

The “Level Up” singer wore a sharp black leather dress for her romantic trip to the City of Water, which she shared on Instagram. “He said ‘Pack your bags, we’re going to Italy,'” the musician captioned a video of her and Wilson posing in an ornate room. Ciara’s dress featured two front pockets, a sharp collar, and belted silhouette, as well as long sleeves that she pushed upwards. The look was accessorized with numerous diamond rings and gold bangles, as well as an angular black leather handbag and sleek black sunglasses.

Ciara picked a pair of minimalist sandals to ground the look, featuring stiletto heels and thin PVC and black suede straps. The shoes were extremely chic, perfectly complementing her dress’s deep neutral hue. Their stark style also made them especially versatile, able to be worn with a sharper dress like Ciara’s or a more casual top and jeans.

The look wasn’t the first leather dress Ciara’s worn with black sandals this week. Mere days ago, the singer was spotted with Wilson in New York City, wearing an edgy leather minidress with ankle-wrap sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The monochrome ensemble is an easy way to mix textures and styles by basing an outfit on a single color, which celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Eva Longoria have all worn this year.

When it comes to footwear, Ciara often favors daring pairs with tall heels and strappy silhouettes. The “Body Party” singer has been spotted in a range of stiletto-heeled sandals with knee- and ankle-high straps, from top labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme, and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and frequently can be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

Step into a pair of sharp black sandals, inspired by Ciara.

To Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Brooke sandals, $130.

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Priella sandals, $65 (was $100).

To Buy: Sam Edelman Daniella sandals, $120.

