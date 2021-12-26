Ciara Gets Wild for Christmas in Leopard-Print Pajamas With Kids & Russell Wilson

Ciara is festive in her latest post made to Instagram today.

The mother-of-three surprised her children with a visit from masked Mr. and Mrs. Claus in her latest video and photo. The video features her children and husband rushing down the stairs only to be greeted by the jolly pair. They proceed to open gifts in amazement, sitting in old Saint Nick’s lap one by one. The singer wrote in her caption,”Love, Joy, and Laughter is all we need. Merry Christmas from our family to yours! @DangeRussWilson Love The Wilsons.,” perfectly capturing the day’s events.

Ciara wore a pink satin set of PJs decorated with leopard print. Her sons Future and Win wore the same outfits in blue and yellow while her daughter Sienna wore a matching pink set like her mother. Russell Wilson wore a brown leopard-print robe with a black set underneath. The family looked absolutely adorable together in their leopard prints before their Christmas tree. Ciara’s older son wore a watch on his wrist and a cross-chain that mirrored the one Wilson wore. Its a darling scene complete with presents and merriment. The starlet and her family kept things simple for the season, opting for comfort as most families do on Christmas. The fabric is breathable and easy to move in while the print is bold, adding interest. The colorful array of hues also adds an interesting touch to the loungewear that normal PJs don’t really possess. Each collared set featured three buttons that held the silky wears together.

