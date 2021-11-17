Ciara Suits Up in a Sleek All-White Set for Her Visit With Jill Biden at White House

Ciara suited up in a sleek set for her visit to the White House today. The singer joined the first lady, Jill Biden, to promote vaccinations for children from age 5 to 11 this afternoon.

Jill Biden, Ciara and her children and Hina Talib at the White House. CREDIT: AP

The star meant business in a matching monochrome trouser and blazer combination. The jacket, which she paired with wide-leg suit trousers, featured a wide collar and was fully buttoned up. The 36-year-old was accompanied by her three children Future, Win and Sienna all of whom are under 7 years old.

Although her footwear was not visible, the musician often wears pointed-toe pumps, platform or strappy sandals from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Femme LA and Jimmy Choo.

Biden also looked stylish and polished for the occasion. She wore neutral tones with a deep yellow long-sleeved dress that featured a string belt and gold metallic buckle in the middle. She paired the look with gold earrings, a bracelet and brown suede boots.

Ciara wearing a LaQuan Smith look and Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Splash

This is not the first time Ciara has kept it color-coordinated with her ensembles. The “I’m Out” singer wore a full brown outfit to the ACE awards at the beginning of the month. She matched a sparkly brown LaQuan Smith dress with a pair of caramel pointed-toe pumps.

Ciara is not the only celebrity who has taken on the monochrome look. Monochrome dressing has become one of this year’s go-to styling hacks for numerous celebrities, due to its effortless nature. The maneuver involves pairing clothing and footwear in the same colors or prints for a streamlined, sharp look. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Rita Ora have also been spotted sporting the trend.

