Ciara Models Her Own Brand in a Bold Neon Yellow Sweater With Sleek High-Top Sneakers

Ciara continues to spotlight her own brand in style.

The “Level Up” singer took to Instagram again yesterday to show off a chic head-to-toe look from her gender-neutral Human Nation line, which she founded with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The collection, sold at Kohl’s, consists of a range of tees, hoodies, joggers, leggings and more, plus sneakers.

The snaps see the 35-year-old “Body Party” artist modeling an eye-catching highlighter yellow crewneck sweatshirt with a cropped hem and black drawstring sweatpants. On her feet, she wears a pair of the brand’s black high-top sneakers featuring hits of white throughout. The style, dubbed the Icon Hi-Top, is crafted from rich nappa and vacchetta leather, available in four colorways and retails for $198.

Human Nation also makes a low-top version of the shoe that comes in white with rosy pink accents. Ciara and Wilson have been debuting looks from the line over the past few months. Just a week ago, she posted a TikTok of herself on Instagram sporting a velvety dark purple tracksuit with black combat boots.

Human Nation is described as creating “sustainable products for every body” and better yet, a small percentage of sales are donated to the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to support education and children’s health, fight poverty and embolden today’s youth to take on their dreams.

Moreover, Ciara launched her own brand, LITA by Ciara last summer. The label selling cashmere sweaters, sleek boots, faux fur scarves and more can be found at Nordstrom.

