Ciara Goes Green in Monochrome Leather Outfit and Tall Boots for Dundas x Revolve NYFW Show

By Aaron Royce
Ciara gave a lesson in monochrome dressing for Dundas’ fashion show with Revolve yesterday.

The musician stunned for the brand’s fall ’21 runway show at New York Fashion Week in a sleek leather corset top and pleated leather miniskirt, both in deep shades of olive green. The skirt featured two pairs of adjustable buckles on their sides, adding a sharp edge to the look. Ciara’s outfit was complete with a coordinating thick fluffy jacket, which she wore off-the-shoulder.

Ciara, Dundas, Revolve, New York Fashion Week
Ciara leaves the Dundas x Revolve runway show at Casa Cipriani on September 08, 2021 for New York Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Ciara’s ensemble’s greatest statement, however, was her footwear. The “I’m Out” singer grounded her outfit in a pair of bold olive green leather boots. The Kate style featured lace-up closures and dark green shearling lining, as well as rounded toes and thick 4.25-inch heels. The boots also included a sleek gunmetal chain accent for further edge. Though Ciara’s specific boots are unavailable, the style retails in other colorways for $598 on Revolve.com.

Monochrome styling has become the biggest style hack this year. The trick’s use of matching pieces in the same colors or prints creates a streamlined and sharp look. Ciara is the latest star to join the trend; celebrities like Rita Ora, Tiffany Haddish and Jennifer Lopez have worn coordinated ensembles as well in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from bold looks. The singer frequently dons gowns, dresses, and bodysuits featuring bright prints, sleek textures, and bold colors by labels like Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier, David Koma and more. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring styles with tall heels and strappy silhouettes, from top labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often can be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

Slip on a pair of green boots this fall, inspired by Ciara.

Nine West, boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Allair 2 boots, $169.

Cole Haan, boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Cole Haan Wylie boots, $190.

Jessica Simpson, boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Kaiyah boots, $149.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals from the Dundas x Revolve fashion show.

Access exclusive content

