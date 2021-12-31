Ciara Guest Hosts ‘Ellen’ in Brown Leather Set and Strappy Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ciara added another job to her resume wearing a monochrome look.

The singer served as guest host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday. While on the talk show, she wore a sleek leather Balmain outfit consisting of a brown structured tie-waist jacket and matching baggy cropped pants. Ciara added gold chunky necklaces to the outfit as well as a few rings and earrings.

The “1, 2 Step” singer kept the brown look going with her shoes. She paired brown strappy heels to the outfit, which featured braiding detailing and a thin stiletto heel reaching at least 5 inches. The brown colorway streamlined the full look perfectly.

Whether she’s performing onstage, hitting the red carpet or just running around the city, Ciara’s edgy-chic outfits always look on-point. The R&B veteran has been killing the style game for more than a decade, and she’s been known to wear brands like Valentino, Peter Dundas and Tom Ford, just to name a few.

When it comes to her footwear style, the musician often reaches for pointed-toe pumps, platform or strappy sandals from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Femme LA and Jimmy Choo. When it comes to her off-duty looks, you will likely catch her in a pair of cool sneakers like all-white Nike Air Force 1s, other stylish retro kicks and combat or ankle boots.

Add brown sandals to your wardrobe with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Cris Block Heels, $25

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Lafayette Sandal, $110

CREDIT: Courtesy of Express

Buy Now: Barely There Strappy Heeled Sandals, $60