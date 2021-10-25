Ciara Models Sporty Gear From Her Athleisure Brand in Classic Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ciara has the right idea with her entrepreneurial spirit by leveraging her social media clout to promote her own brands, which she’s been doing with gusto lately.

The multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram Sunday to share some snaps of herself in a sporty look from her own label, Dare to Roam. The photos show the “1, 2 Step” singer using a chair to model a sleek black hoodie paired with matching joggers and classic white Air Force 1s — which proved to be the sneaker of the summer. “Don’t just travel… Travel in style,” she captioned the post.

In each shot, she can also be seen wearing the travel gear brand’s Recycled Nylon Shacket and matching hat in a different colorway. The shirt jacket, which comes in black, teal blue, olive green and bright orange, retails for just under $200. The “Body Party” singer, 36, also shows off Dare to Dream’s signature “Prodigy” backpack, which is offered in eight colors.

On Instagram, the label states that it makes “everyday antimicrobial gear to make your travels safer.” And according to the site, the fabric used is made to be water-resistant and has been treated with a patented antimicrobial technique that utilizes silver ions to create a barrier that inhibits the spread of bacteria, mold and fungi.

Moreover, in a letter from the founder, Ciara writes “After so much time indoors, Dare to Roam is all about feeling protected as you start traveling, sending your kids off to school, and get back into the motions of everyday life.”

This comes less than a week after Ciara spotlighted another one of her brands, Human Nation, a gender-neutral line she founded with husband, Russell Wilson.

