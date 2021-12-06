Ciara Does Victory Dance in High-Top Sneakers With Kids to Celebrate Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Game

The Seattle Seahawks gave Ciara something to dance about on Sunday night.

After the NFL team defeated the 49ers, Ciara posted a celebratory boomerang dance on Instagram. The “Level Up” singer showcased some post-victory moves alongside her three kids, Future, Sienna and Win.

“Hawks Win! Proud of you honey @DangeRussWilson#3,” the 36-year-old singer captioned the video

For game day, the family sported Wilson’s No. 3 Seahawk’s jersey. Ciara paired her pullover with navy blue, long-sleeve thermal and gray pants. Opting for a middle part this time, she wore her hair in loose waves.

Unfortunately, we only got a peek at her shoes. She seemed to be wearing a pair of high-top sneakers that laced all the way to the top.

When it comes to footwear, the musician often reaches for pointed-toe pumps, platform or strappy sandals from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Femme LA and Jimmy Choo. As for her off-duty looks, you will likely catch her in a pair of all-white Nike Air Force 1s, other stylish retro kicks and combat or ankle boots.

Whether she’s on the red carpet, performing onstage or just running around the city, Ciara’s edgy-chic outfits never disappoint. In November, she visited the White House in a sleek monochrome set. The songstress meant business as she joined the first lady, Jill Biden, to promote vaccinations for children from age 5 to 11. Ciara wore a matching monochrome trouser and blazer combination. The jacket, which she paired with wide-leg suit trousers, featured a wide collar and was fully buttoned up.

Jill Biden, Ciara and her children and Hina Talib (L) at the White House. CREDIT: AP

Later that month, the R&B veteran stood out as she honored Missy Elliott at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles. Ciara wore an all-black leather outfit that included a corset top, a tiny jacket and long slacks that were cuffed at the bottom and covered her sandals.

Ciara celebrates Missy Elliot at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. CREDIT: John Salangsang

Click through the gallery to see Ciara’s style evolution through the years.