Ciara Does Victory Dance in High-Top Sneakers With Kids to Celebrate Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Game

By Ashley Rushford
Ciara
2005
2005
2005
2006
The Seattle Seahawks gave Ciara something to dance about on Sunday night.

After the NFL team defeated the 49ers, Ciara posted a celebratory boomerang dance on Instagram. The “Level Up” singer showcased some post-victory moves alongside her three kids, Future, Sienna and Win.

“Hawks Win! Proud of you honey @DangeRussWilson#3,” the 36-year-old singer captioned the video

For game day, the family sported Wilson’s No. 3 Seahawk’s jersey. Ciara paired her pullover with navy blue, long-sleeve thermal and gray pants. Opting for a middle part this time, she wore her hair in loose waves.

Unfortunately, we only got a peek at her shoes. She seemed to be wearing a pair of high-top sneakers that laced all the way to the top.

When it comes to footwear, the musician often reaches for pointed-toe pumps, platform or strappy sandals from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Femme LA and Jimmy Choo. As for her off-duty looks, you will likely catch her in a pair of all-white Nike Air Force 1s, other stylish retro kicks and combat or ankle boots.

Whether she’s on the red carpet, performing onstage or just running around the city, Ciara’s edgy-chic outfits never disappoint. In November, she visited the White House in a sleek monochrome set. The songstress meant business as she joined the first lady, Jill Biden, to promote vaccinations for children from age 5 to 11. Ciara wore a matching monochrome trouser and blazer combination. The jacket, which she paired with wide-leg suit trousers, featured a wide collar and was fully buttoned up.

Jill Biden, Ciara, Hina Talib, White House, gold dress, knit dress, sweater dress, boots, brown boots, slouchy boots
Jill Biden, Ciara and her children and Hina Talib (L) at the White House.
CREDIT: AP

Later that month, the R&B veteran stood out as she honored Missy Elliott at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles. Ciara wore an all-black leather outfit that included a corset top, a tiny jacket and long slacks that were cuffed at the bottom and covered her sandals.

Missy Elliott and Ciara
Ciara celebrates Missy Elliot at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
CREDIT: John Salangsang

Click through the gallery to see Ciara's style evolution through the years

