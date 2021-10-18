Ciara Shows Some ‘Love’ for Her New Fashion Line in Bodysuit & Combat Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ciara took to Instagram yesterday to plead for “LOVE. That’s all,” while sporting some of her fashion line LITA’s latest merchandise.

Donning her Higher Love combat boots with their 1.5-inch heel, utilitarian silhouette, contrasting black outsole and white leather finish, the “Level Up” singer also had on her brand’s dark blue bodysuit teamed with a marshmallow-white top hat, all while striking a pose in her bedroom. Across her right shoulder, she draped a matching towel with the word “Love” embroidered, a shout-out to LITA’s motto “Love Is The Answer.” Finishing off the outfit, she accessorized with a minimalist gold necklace and shimmering gold bracelets.

She was recently seen sporting the same pair of stylish boots alongside a baby blue dress and soft scarf in a separate Instagram post in September. In fact, as of recently, Ciara has used her Instagram to promote her new LITA line, available at Nordstrom, and show off the label’s staples. She spotlighted LITA’s sophisticated footwear in an Instagram post just a week ago, doing a little dance as she showed off a new bodysuit and mix of items, including the $498 combat boots and a separate $298 white zippered lug-sole sneakers.

LITA’s Higher Love Combat Boots by Ciara

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson have additionally continued to advertise stylish items from their collaborative Human Nation collection, a part of the couple’s House of LR&C parent company. During a recent date night, the duo was out for their anniversary in Italy, with Ciara in a leopard-print dress complete with a long-sleeve fit and backless opening from the collection. The fit was all tied together with a set of classic black stiletto sandals.

Combat boots and lug-sole styles have become one of the biggest celebrity trends for footwear, with brands like Dr. Martens and Prada creating boots that are easy and comfortable to wear while still offering an edgy splash of color and style.

