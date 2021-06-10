Ciara’s Cut Out Blazer & Sheer Pants Give the Power Suit the Perfect Summer Upgrade

Ciara has just presented “the” summer power suit.

On Thursday, the songstress took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos and a video of herself posing and strutting in a sand-colored ensemble from Mugler. The look included a bold cutout blazer teamed with coordinating cut out pants that were finalized with a sheer detail at the thigh.

Ciara’s two-piece gives the concept of a power suit a whole new meaning. Traditionally, we’re used to thinking of a suit as something conservative, so seeing one with cutouts and sheer materials is something we can get behind — especially with summer upon us. Ciara’s look is ideal for a girls night out, a date night — and even a wedding.

It’s no surprise that the daring look came from Mugler as the label is certainly having a major moment right now. Earlier this year, the brand presented its spring ’21 collection, which featured models Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk as well as actresses Hunter Schafer and Dominique Jackson in racy cutout catsuits. Since then the label’s designs have been seen on Doja Cat in her music video “Streets” as well as on Megan Fox at the 2021 Billboard Awards. What makes the brand so hot is perhaps the fact that the label’s peaces encourage sexiness, femininity and body positivity.

As for Ciara, the mom of three paired her look with classic nude pumps, giving the look a monochrome finish. Her shoes featured a pointed toe construction and sat atop a stiletto heel. Christian Louboutin offers a similar style for $695 at NeimanMarcus.com while Steve Madden offers a more affordable silhouette for $89 at DSW.com.

Add cut out blazers to your summer rotation with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

To Buy: Mugler Cutout Virgin Wool Blazer, $1,870

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Danielle Guizio Cut Out Linen Blazer, $445

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To Buy: Good American Cut Out Blazer, $219

Click through the gallery to see Ciara’s style evolution.