Ciara Celebrates Her Baby’s First Steps in Graphic T-Shirt and Air Jordans

Ciara claps with joy as her son Win Harrison Wilson takes his first steps in an Instagram video she shared yesterday.

The “1,2 Step” singer enjoyed a family visit to the Seahawks training camp to visit her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson. The video featured Ciara, Russell, their daughter Sienna and Win.

For the ensemble, Ciara wore a simple, casual look. She wore a Godfather-themed T-shirt and a pair of gray shorts. She accessorized the outfit by sliding on a pair of sleek sunglasses that featured a circular-aviator shape. For jewelry, Ciara wore a multitude of gold bracelets and her glittering wedding ring.

As it pertains to her footwear, she sported a pair of Air Jordan sneakers in a black and white colorway that mimics the overall aesthetic of the look. The shoes were a mid-top edition and featured the signature Retro Air Jordan emblem on each shoe.

Air Jordan sneakers have become synonymous with sportswear and sneaker culture. Known for its endless range of colorways and designs, the brand is a staple within pop culture and resale sites alike. The shoe releases on a schedule that helps to drum up relevance and an exclusivity factor.

When it comes to Ciara’s essential style, she’s a person who constantly pushes the envelope of what it means to be fashion-forward. Her Instagram feed features her wearing staple silhouettes like peekaboo swimsuits, intricate suiting and structured dresses. She dabbles in a various range of designers that include David Koma, Alexandre Vauthier and Michael Costello.

Ciara is no stranger to the fashion industry as she has had campaigns and partnerships with brands like Kohl’s, Nike and Roberto Cavalli. She has also collaborated with H&M, where the brand created her one-of-a-kind dress for the 2016 Met Gala.

Put on a pair of Air Jordans to add that perfect athletic flair to your outfits this summer, inspired by Ciara.

