Christine Quinn Celebrates Her Ciaté London Collection in a Cutout Gown and Sparkly Sandals

Christine Quinn stepped out in dramatic style for her collection launch with beauty brand Ciaté London at London’s Marylebone Hotel.

The “Selling Sunset” star never shies away from a bold outfit — and her look for the event didn’t, either. Quinn wore a daring cutout gown, which featured a flowing blue silk skirt and one-shoulder bodice. Her dress also included sheer panels trimmed in crystals, as well as a pierced ring detail that framed a waist-high slit. Quinn’s look was complete with a bold diamond drop earring and necklace, as well as layered rings and a Cartier bracelet.

Christine Quinn attends the Ciaté London x Christine Quinn launch event at The Marylebone Hotel in London. CREDIT: MEGA

For shoes, Quinn wore a dazzling pair of sandals by Jimmy Choo. Her Thyra style featured a buckled ankle strap and 4.3-inch heels, completely covered in crystals. The shoes also included toe straps with crystal knot embellishments. When worn with Quinn’s bold gown, they created a high-shine look that was undeniably glamorous. Quinn’s sandals retail for $2,295 on Farfetch.com.

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard attend the Ciaté London x Christine Quinn launch event at The Marylebone Hotel in London. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Quinn’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Jimmy Choo’s Thyra sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Sparkly sandals have returned as a popular option for footwear, especially for live events and parties. Quinn’s style is continuing the shoe trend, where pairs feature accents like crystal embellishments, fringe and glitter. Stars like Nicky Hilton, Tiffany Haddish and Keke Palmer have also worn dazzling footwear from top brands like Sarah Flint, Giannico and Le Silla in recent weeks.

Christine Quinn attends the Ciaté London x Christine Quinn launch event at The Marylebone Hotel in London. CREDIT: MEGA

Christine Quinn attends the Ciaté London x Christine Quinn launch event at The Marylebone Hotel in London. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Quinn’s style is just as bold and statement-making as her wardrobe. The media personality can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sandals featuring bold colors, sparkle and plenty of embellishments from brands like Christian Louboutin, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. However, she also mixes in pairs from affordable labels like ShoeDazzle and PrettyLittleThing. When off-duty, Quinn can be seen in similarly dramatic sneakers, low-heeled mules and slides from Louis Vuitton and Alo Yoga.

