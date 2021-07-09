‘Bling Empire’ Star Christine Chiu Takes Cannes in Golden PVC Mules, a Pale Blue Minidress & Oversized Denim

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nobody pulls off a sleek shoe quite like Christine Chiu. The “Bling Empire” star and renowned couture collector is known for making bold fashion statements — which she did in casual style while arriving at the Cannes Film Festival this afternoon.

Fresh from Haute Couture Week in Paris — where she commanded the front rows of runways like Chanel, Armani, and Jean Paul Gaultier — Chiu wore a chic pale blue minidress, layered with an oversized Balenciaga denim jacket. The outfit’s casual nature didn’t dissuade the philanthropist from adding glamorous accessories. She paired the ensemble with diamond stud earrings and Bottega Veneta’s popular Chain Pouch handbag, featuring chunky gold chain hardware and a pale blue hue that matched her dress. Chiu’s Veneta bag retails for $3,690 on Farfetch.com.

Christine Chiu arrives at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

Bottega Veneta’s Chain Pouch handbag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

On the shoe front, Chiu slipped on a pair of sleek stiletto mules. The pair featured a shiny gold pointed-toe sole, as well as PVC straps and tall heels. Their metallic tone matched her handbag’s chain strap, bringing the look together with sharp coordination. Chiu’s no stranger to PVC heels, having previously worn pairs by labels like Amina Muaddi and Gianvito Rossi.

PVC has become a popular material in footwear this season, used in a range of mules and pumps for a transparent statement. Stars like Bella Hadid, Megan Fox, and Emily Ratajkowski have frequently been spotted in pairs boasting PVC straps and uppers by Muaddi, Femme and even Zara.

Christine Chiu arrives at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

A closer look at Chiu’s mules. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

When it comes to style, Chiu is renowned for her high-glamourous approach to getting dressed. The businesswoman is always ready to make a statement. Whether casual or formal, Chiu will likely be wearing top designer labels like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Etro, Fendi and more. She also incorporates pieces into her wardrobe by independent luxury brands as well, like Dion Lee, LaQuan Smith and Alessandra Rich.

As for Chiu’s footwear choices, the sky’s the limit — literally. Chiu frequently wears towering platform heels and sandals by Versace, Gucci and Sergio Rossi, often featuring thick platforms and heels that are at least 4 inches high. Printed boots and pointed-toe pumps by brands like Dior, Alexandre Vauthier and Christian Louboutin are also frequent styles in her wide-ranging shoe collection.

Slip on a pair of sleek mules this summer, inspired by Christine Chiu.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Zaylee mules, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Schutz Desta mules, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Selfridge's

To Buy: Paris Texas Penelope mules, $168 (was $430).

Check out the gallery for more glamorous celebrity style moments from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.